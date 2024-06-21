Charity to honour inspirational student from Peterborough at Awards Ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Numar, who grew up in Peterborough, has been shortlisted for the Professional Services Sector Award, which recognises outstanding achievements in the sector whilst at university. The Student Social Mobility Awards, organised by the social mobility charity upReach showcase the amazing achievements of individuals facing socio-economic challenges.

“By showcasing the accomplishments of students facing socio-economic challenges, I believe [the awards] can challenge stereotypes and inspire others to pursue their dreams without being limited by their background.”

The Student Social Mobility Awards were created to celebrate the outstanding achievements of undergraduates from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and to celebrate the incredible work being done by individuals and organisations to transform social mobility in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“growing up in Peterborough has shaped my academic journey and career aspirations by instilling in me a drive to overcome challenges, seek out opportunities, and contribute positively to my community and beyond. It has shown me that with determination and the right support, geographical location does not have to limit one's educational or career achievements.”

2023 Awards Ceremony at Mansion House in London

Upon entering university, Numar was faced with the realisation of his own lack of work experience and professional networks compared to his peers. This motivated him to seek out support from organisations like upReach, gaining tailored mentorship and access to skill building and networking opportunities which have dramatically enhanced his confidence.

His journey has reinforced his commitment to advocacy for equal access to education and opportunities, believing that everyone should have the opportunity to achieve their full potential regardless of their background.

“winning the award would provide a platform to advocate for social mobility and inclusivity. I would use this opportunity to amplify voices that are often marginalised, advocating for equal opportunities and highlighting the importance of diversity in achieving excellence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning social mobility charity upReach, which organises the awards, currently provides personalised 1-to-1 support to 3,000 students from across the UK - including over 100 from the East of England. As an upReach Associate, Numar suggests to those from similar backgrounds to make the most of social mobility charities and opportunities.

“A piece of advice I would give to someone studying at a state school in Peterborough facing similar socio-economic challenges is to consider joining organisations like upReach. By joining upReach, you'll have the opportunity to meet people who understand your journey, share your interests, and may even come from the same city. These connections offer a sense of community and belonging, as well as access to resources and opportunities that can assist you in navigating your academic and career path more effectively.”

Nick Bent, CEO of upReach - the charity behind the Student Social Mobility Awards comments:

“Amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis and the approaching general election, events like the Student Social Mobility Awards take on even greater significance. These awards illuminate the journeys of those who, despite times of economic adversity, have triumphed over significant obstacles to succeed. Their stories serve as invaluable inspiration for their peers and future generations at a time when this is sorely needed. It is an honour to be able to celebrate and uplift the individuals and organisations dedicated to improving social mobility throughout the UK”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad