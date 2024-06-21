Charity to honour inspirational student from Peterborough at Awards Ceremony
“By showcasing the accomplishments of students facing socio-economic challenges, I believe [the awards] can challenge stereotypes and inspire others to pursue their dreams without being limited by their background.”
The Student Social Mobility Awards were created to celebrate the outstanding achievements of undergraduates from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and to celebrate the incredible work being done by individuals and organisations to transform social mobility in the UK.
“growing up in Peterborough has shaped my academic journey and career aspirations by instilling in me a drive to overcome challenges, seek out opportunities, and contribute positively to my community and beyond. It has shown me that with determination and the right support, geographical location does not have to limit one's educational or career achievements.”
Upon entering university, Numar was faced with the realisation of his own lack of work experience and professional networks compared to his peers. This motivated him to seek out support from organisations like upReach, gaining tailored mentorship and access to skill building and networking opportunities which have dramatically enhanced his confidence.
His journey has reinforced his commitment to advocacy for equal access to education and opportunities, believing that everyone should have the opportunity to achieve their full potential regardless of their background.
“winning the award would provide a platform to advocate for social mobility and inclusivity. I would use this opportunity to amplify voices that are often marginalised, advocating for equal opportunities and highlighting the importance of diversity in achieving excellence.”
The award-winning social mobility charity upReach, which organises the awards, currently provides personalised 1-to-1 support to 3,000 students from across the UK - including over 100 from the East of England. As an upReach Associate, Numar suggests to those from similar backgrounds to make the most of social mobility charities and opportunities.
“A piece of advice I would give to someone studying at a state school in Peterborough facing similar socio-economic challenges is to consider joining organisations like upReach. By joining upReach, you'll have the opportunity to meet people who understand your journey, share your interests, and may even come from the same city. These connections offer a sense of community and belonging, as well as access to resources and opportunities that can assist you in navigating your academic and career path more effectively.”
Nick Bent, CEO of upReach - the charity behind the Student Social Mobility Awards comments:
“Amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis and the approaching general election, events like the Student Social Mobility Awards take on even greater significance. These awards illuminate the journeys of those who, despite times of economic adversity, have triumphed over significant obstacles to succeed. Their stories serve as invaluable inspiration for their peers and future generations at a time when this is sorely needed. It is an honour to be able to celebrate and uplift the individuals and organisations dedicated to improving social mobility throughout the UK”
The 2024 awards have been generously supported by Platinum Partner Bank of America; Gold Sponsors FactSet and Slaughter and May; Silver Sponsor Royal Academy of Engineering and Bronze Sponsors ICG, G-Research and A&O Shearman, taking place at Mansion house in London on July 18th.
