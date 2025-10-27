Celebrating the Festival of Lights at Cherry Hinton Care Home

Diwali Celebration at Cherry Hinton Care Home

Cherry Hinton Care Home was filled with colour, joy, and sparkle as residents and staff came together to celebrate Diwali — the Festival of Lights. The home was beautifully decorated with shimmering lights and traditional diyas, creating a warm and festive atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

The celebration featured a feast of traditional Indian dishes, lovingly prepared to give everyone a taste of authentic Diwali flavours. Residents delighted in sampling the vibrant array of curries, sweets, and savoury treats, which brought back fond memories and sparked plenty of conversation.

The festivities continued with lively music and dance, as staff and residents joined in to share the rhythm and joy of the occasion. To round off the evening, a display of low-bang fireworks lit up the garden — safe, gentle, and spectacular, allowing everyone to enjoy the magic of Diwali together.

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager, shared her delight at the event:

“It was wonderful to see the home come alive with light, laughter, and culture. The team did an amazing job creating such a welcoming and inclusive celebration for our residents. Events like this really show the strong sense of community and joy that Cherry Hinton Care Home is known for.”

It was a truly special day that brought light, laughter, and togetherness to Cherry Hinton Care Home, reminding everyone of the importance of celebration, culture, and community.