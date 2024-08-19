Cats Protection Peterborough has many different opportunities to help cats in need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you interested in cat fostering, cat welfare or fundraising? Or looking to make a difference as a team leader?

Cats Protection Peterborough is expanding its team of volunteers and there are lots of different ways to get involved. From hands-on roles caring for cats and kittens, to arranging fundraising events or overseeing the welfare of cats in branch, there are lots of areas to choose from. The branch’s team fits volunteering around their home lives and personal commitments, so volunteers are able to give as much time as they wish.

Cats Protection is the UK’s leading cat welfare charity and an exciting charity to be involved with, offering support, training opportunities and the chance to get involved on a wider scale through attending conferences and linking with local animal welfare organisations. Founded in 1927, it has 250 regional branches throughout the country which are dependent on volunteers.

Karen Baldock, Adoption Team Leader for Cats Protection Peterborough, said: “We are proud of our local branch and its dedicated volunteers, and do everything possible to help cats in Peterborough.

Two of the branch's recent foster kittens, now happy with a new owner in their forever home.

“From our amazing fosterers, to our team leaders, van drivers and accountant, our friendly local team is completely volunteer-led. It’s been a busy kitten season this year and we urgently need more fosterers, fundraisers and cat welfare advisors, and volunteers to help build and progress our branch, so we can help even more cats in the area.

“Whether you have some spare time and are looking for a rewarding cause to support, want to gain experience or new skills, or just love cats and want to join our friendly, dedicated team, we’d love to hear from you!”

For more information, log onto: www.cats.org.uk/peterborough, email: [email protected], or call: 0345 371 2750.

You can also keep up-to-date with all the branch’s activities on Facebook: @PeterboroughCatsProtection, and Instagram: @catspeterborough.