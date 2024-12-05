Care home’s Christmas Market brings local community together

BHC

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Wood Grange care home in Bourne to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Market.

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family and lots of local stall holders came along to sell their wares too. There were delicious festive treats, lovely craft items, fabulous handmade items, and collectables, the list goes on!

The team at Wood Grange care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home. There was a fantastic atmosphere and in total the home raised £705, £300 of which will be going to Circles Network which is brilliant. Circles Network is a UK wide voluntary organisation, established with an educational objective to build inclusive communities on the foundations of justice, advocacy, empowerment and friendship.

Katya Petrova, General Manager at the home, said: “At Wood Grange, we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success! I am so proud of everyone involved; it was a fantastic team effort.”