Care homes celebrate love and inclusion at Cambridge Pride 2025

On June 14, attendees at Cambridge Pride — held on Jesus Green — witnessed a heartwarming display of community spirit as Cherry Hinton Care Home and Cambridge Manor Care Home joined the festivities in unison. From the start, both homes transformed their Pride float into a vibrant beacon of hope: adorned in colourful rainbow flags, banners that proclaimed “Love is Love,” and enthusiastic resident participation. Their presence was more than symbolic — it was a celebration of diversity, belonging, and the power of intergenerational solidarity

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at Cherry Hinton, shared why the event matters profoundly to their community: “Joining Cambridge Pride is about more than visibility — it’s our way to send a clear message to residents, families, and teams that everyone is welcome, seen, and celebrated. It strengthens our home’s culture of respect, compassion, and genuine inclusion.”

Her words highlight how supporting LGBTQ+ events fosters unity and affirms the dignity of every individual in the care setting.

Aishwarya, the Wellbeing Lead at Cherry Hinton, reflected on the positive impact of Pride on daily life: “The energy of Pride carries back into our home — residents have been sharing stories, rediscovering old memories, and smiling more this week. It’s joyful, meaningful, and reminds us all why we bring communities together in our wellbeing work.”

This emotional resonance shows how Pride is not just an event — it uplifts the everyday morale of residents and team alike.

Why It Matters

Cambridge Pride, now in its sixth year, draws thousands annually, evolving into a vital celebration of LGBTQ+ rights and visibility. It is especially significant in light of ongoing challenges faced by queer communities across the UK.

By openly supporting Pride, Cherry Hinton and Cambridge Manor are reinforcing their deep commitment to inclusivity — not only within their walls, but across Cambridge. Their participation resonates with Cambridge City Council and volunteers’ vision of a city that celebrates equality, education, and allyship.

Building Community Bridges

These homes' decision to attend Pride speaks volumes:

For residents : It’s a moment to be part of something bigger, reminding them that they remain active citizens in a changing world.

: It’s a moment to be part of something bigger, reminding them that they remain active citizens in a changing world. For team : It’s a statement that diversity and acceptance are upheld at all levels of care.

: It’s a statement that diversity and acceptance are upheld at all levels of care. For families and visitors: It's reassurance that where their loved ones live is a place founded on love, acceptance, and open-mindedness.

A Shared Journey of Pride

If you joined Cambridge Pride on Saturday and saw the float — complete with joyful cheering, rainbow decorations, and friendly conversation — you witnessed more than a home’s presence. You saw two care communities stand united with Cambridge’s LGBTQ+ people and allies.

As the homes themselves put it, “Love is Love — and always will be,” a message that resonated clearly on Cherry Hinton’s social media and at Jesus Green on Pride day

Final takeaway: On 14 June, Cherry Hinton and Cambridge Manor didn’t just participate in Pride — they wove the spirit of inclusion into their homes and into the heart of Cambridge. By standing proudly alongside the LGBTQ+ community, they reminded us all that care and compassion must go hand in hand with acceptance and celebration.

Let’s keep this momentum going — not just in June, but every day.