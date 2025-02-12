Care home welcomes the fire fighting heroes for community coffee morning

Local fire fighting heroes taking part in community event

The Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech was privileged to welcome the local fire brigade to the home’s coffee with a firefighter community event.

Our Cambridgeshire Fire Brigade met our residents and visitors and spoke about their day to day lives in the fire service and news from the local community whilst enjoying tea and cake together in the home’s café area.

We were also delighted to warmly welcome the Mayor of Wisbech. Councillor Sidney Imafidon, Healthwatch Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and parishioners from the local St. Johns Church.

Our guests enjoyed a selection of freshly prepared cream scones and a variety of cakes prepared by the homes head chef.

residents and the community enjoying the coffee with a firefighter event

Meg Jones, the General Manager of Rose Lodge has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “we can’t thank the local fire brigade enough for visiting us today. It’s been a wonderful morning. To say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Rose Lodge are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”