Care home summer bash brings community together

Residents and staff at Tixover House care home in Rutland buzzed with excitement as the local community turned out for its summer fete held in the home’s grounds.

A host of activities were on offer throughout the day and guests enjoyed a BBQ and refreshments especially prepared by the home’s Head Chef and had the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Visitors to the home were able to browse a variety of local stalls and enjoy entertainment for all ages from fun and games for the whole family and live music.

Activities Coordinator, Caroline Geddes says: “Here at Tixover House we certainly know how to throw a Summer Bash! The rain didn’t stop us, with a quick last-minute decision to move play indoors! Thank you to the staff who supported the event, my wonderful friends and stall holders, including Rutland Sailability, Rocket Van Coffee Co and Helen Stuart Tropics Skincare.

"We also had the wonderful Steve Carmel and our Morris 8 join us for the occasion! It was absolutely amazing to have so many families of residents join us for the occasion and friends of our neighbouring properties.

"Thank you all for making this Summer Bash so memorable! and of course to all those who kindly contributed before the event too! Including, our Head Chef and his baking of the Victoria Sponges and Scones!”

Jill, Resident Ambassador added: “Our annual summer bash here was a resounding success with smiles all round including ages from 2 to 103! The rain was short and sharp and was quickly blown away by our wonderful chefs creating regular plumes of smoke into the sky from the BBQ.

"The children had made a great effort by dressing up in their finest colourful outfits and soon got the hang of winning at the packed tombola stall. We were inundated by generous donations, stall goodies, gifts and help all round, what a lovely way to celebrate a few happy and social hours with likeminded friends. Our singer Steve Carmel soon got the dance floor rocking and rolling.”

Ive Alexander, General Manager at Tixover House says: “It was a pleasure to welcome new visitors and existing friends of the home to our summer fair. It was a great turnout and event despite the weather not being on our side, we still enjoyed the delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting – I look forward to welcoming you all to our home again soon!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Tixover House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tixover House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for from respite care to long term stays.