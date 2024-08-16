Care home staff battle the elements on 62.3 mile trek raising money for residents’ seaside trip
Staff from Huntingdon’s Primrose Hill Care Home spent two-days walking from the home through rain, wind, and sunshine to Hunstanton South Beach in Norfolk.
Katy Williams, Deputy Manager, who was one of the four-walkers, said: “We wanted a challenge so we could fundraise to take our residents on a well-deserved trip to the seaside this summer.
“It was mainly walking on roads and there was a 9-mile stretch that we walked along at night with our headtorches that was never ending but the thought of our residents kept us motivated.”
Holly Davies, Care Home Assistant, said: “We weren’t sure if we’d make it. It was tiring, and we had blisters and sore feet, but we also saw some great scenery and a fantastic sunset the first night.
“We had planned to arrive at the beach around 5pm and go for a dip and grab some fish and chips but it was 11.30pm and dark when we arrived so maybe next time.”
Setting off at 8.30am on day one they weaved across the county with a brief overnight stop in March before marching into Norfolk and arriving at the east coast.
Amanda Favell, Manager of the home on Thames Road, said: “I’m so proud of the team, they did amazingly.
“Many of our residents have dementia or memory loss and reminisce about trips to the seaside so we want to take as many as possible on a day trip to relive all those experiences they remember like walking on the beach, paddling in the sea and eating fish and chips and ice cream.
“The team immediately decided to fundraise to make it possible and I’m delighted that they’ve raised over £2.5k meaning we’ll be able to take residents including those in wheelchairs to the beach this summer.”
It’s not the first challenge for the team, having completed a 20-mile sponsored walk in record-breaking temperatures last year to raise money for two new therapy dolls.
Danielle Keeble who has since been promoted to deputy manager at nearby Cromwell House Care Home, added: “I remember the residents waving us off and wishing us good luck, their support is what kept us going.
“Now we’ve started to recover the team are already talking about the next challenge, we’re thinking it might be up a mountain but let’s wait and see.”
