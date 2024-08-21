Care home scoops ice cream sundae prize

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Excitement is running high at Hickathrift House in Marshland St James, Wisbech, where the talented staff and residents have been named runners-up in the Barchester and Lakeland Dairies’ Ice Cream Sundae competition.

Their fantastic prize is £80 in vouchers plus a Lakeland Dairies goodie bag filled with delicious products.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, residents from Barchester’s care homes and hospitals up and down the country were invited to compete for the coveted Best Ice Cream Sundae title. The competition is run by Lakeland Dairies and the bar is set very high. Many of Barchester’s residents are very skilled cooks and everyone loves ice cream, so the competition was fierce.

The staff and residents at Hickathrift House Care Home put their heads together and donned their aprons to come up with the most amazing Ice Cream Sundae recipe, decorated to perfection.

Their fabulous sundae is designed as a Knickerbocker Glory, renamed Hicka-bocker Glory and consists of delicious ingredients such as Millac Gold double cream, sugar, vanilla extract, lots of chocolate and the keen bakers’ years of experience.

While the ice cream was freezing residents made their own acoustic poem all about Summer, ice cream and living at Hickathrift House.

Paula Colman, General Manager at Hickathrift House Care Home, said: “Our residents had such a brilliant time taking part in this competition, it has been such fun. Everyone here loves to get creative, and we all love ice cream, so we were all very excited to take part.

"It has been a real collaborative process – refining the recipe and trying different versions of the design. We’ve all loved eating the previous versions until we came up with the perfect winning design! It really has been no hardship!”

Barbara, a resident at Hickathrift House commented: “I absolutely love ice cream, so I knew this was the competition for me! We all had a brilliant time trying out new flavours and ingredients.

"The thing about ice cream is, you must really eat it there and then even when it goes wrong, so we all got stuck in and helped out!”

Hickathrift House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Hickathrift House Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 57 residents from respite care to long-term stays.