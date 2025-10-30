Care home residents have a spooktacular time at Pumpkin Patch

Halloween Fun at Worzals Pumpkin Patch

Residents and colleagues from the Hickathrift House care home, in Marshland St James, got in the Halloween spirit by visiting Worzals to see Rusty’s Great Pumpkin Patch for the fourth year in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the 30th of October, Hickathrift House Care home, while working with the team at Worzel’s, took a bus full of residents and 3 carers to the pumpkin patch. Residents and staff had a brilliant time exploring the various themed areas from Jurassic Park to Hocus Pocus. In additional to the beautiful themes the residents and staff loved seeing the various types of pumpkins available.

General Manager, Paula Melerski said: “We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit Worzals for their events, it makes us all so happy to experience seasonal events like this. It has been a fantastic day for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, a resident at Hickathrift House Care Home, said: “Who knew there were so many different pumpkins! I love the different colours and wonder what they're like on the inside. Some are so tiny and others gigantic! It's been so much fun visiting the different themes and of course, seeing all the children enjoying their visit. This has put a big grin on my face all afternoon".

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.