Care home residents enjoy trip to local garden centre
Residents at Hilton Park had a lovely time at Scotsdales Garden Centre in nearby Fordham, admiring the beautiful displays, delighting in the giant fish in the aquarium, and enjoying some refreshments.
General Manager Geanina Tinca said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their outing today. We are always made to feel so welcome whenever we visit Scotsdales and today was no different. When the weather is this warm it is important for the residents to be able to enjoy a full range of outdoor activities whilst also spending a little bit of time out of the sunshine.”
Resident Beryl Holmes was very excited by the Garden Centre visit and said: “I have always enjoyed going to Garden Centres and seeing all of the different types of tropical fish was the highlight of the day. I am very much looking forward to coming back.”
Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.