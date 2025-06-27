Care home makes resident’s wish come true

Katie having tea at The Kitchen in Spalding.

Resident, Katie Lowe, at Longueville Court care home had always wanted to have afternoon tea followed by shopping, so staff at the home made her wish a reality and booked afternoon tea at The Kitchen in Spalding, followed by shopping at Springfield's.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie has lived at Longueville court for a Year and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her wish come true, as they knew how much it meant to Katie. Vikki Harris who works on the activities team spent the day with Katie making sure she had a wonderful afternoon.

Staff first found out about Katie’s wish when Katie became a resident and hung her wish on the homes wishing tree. and, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping her achieve it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to this wonderful surprise, Katie, said: “It was a lovely afternoon, the food at The kitchen was wonderful and the staff where very accommodating. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to tick a wish off my bucket list.”

Katie enjoying her shopping trip

Krzyszotof Krzysztofiak, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Longueville Court. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our resident’s wishes come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Katie was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”