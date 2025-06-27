Care home makes resident’s wish come true
Katie has lived at Longueville court for a Year and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her wish come true, as they knew how much it meant to Katie. Vikki Harris who works on the activities team spent the day with Katie making sure she had a wonderful afternoon.
Staff first found out about Katie’s wish when Katie became a resident and hung her wish on the homes wishing tree. and, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping her achieve it.
In response to this wonderful surprise, Katie, said: “It was a lovely afternoon, the food at The kitchen was wonderful and the staff where very accommodating. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to tick a wish off my bucket list.”
Krzyszotof Krzysztofiak, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Longueville Court. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our resident’s wishes come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Katie was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”