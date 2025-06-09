Care home launch Blue Light Breakfast

Enjoying Breakfast

Staff at Longueville court in Peterborough have opened up their doors to welcome the emergency services in to have breakfast with the residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a way of saying thank you to the Fireman, paramedics, nurses, police officers and other emergency services workers, Staff and the residents of Longueville Courtwill provide free Breakfast Each Month to all emergency service staff. This month they welcomed The Red Watch from Dogsthorpe fire station, who came and enjoyed a full English breakfast with the residents, they sat eating and chatting with residents about life at Longueville, the residents then had a lovely surprise when red watch gave a demonstration of some of the amazing equipment used when out on a call. It was then ended by a tour of the home where they got to meet the staff and other residents.

Krzysztof Krzysztofiak, the General Manager of Longueville Court has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Longueville Court are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to come and have breakfast with us each Month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers breakfast and a healthy selection of fruit with our residents each month at our Blue Light Breakfast, available free of charge. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; if you are an emergency service worker and would like to come for breakfast with our residents please pop in or contact our activities team, we would be delighted to see you!”

Red watch and residents at Longueville court

Longueville Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 104 residents from respite care to long term stays. www.barchester.com/home/longueville-court-care-home