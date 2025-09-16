Care home celebrates Mexican Independence Day

Staff and residents at Braeburn House celebrated Mexican Independence Day on September 16 in style by hosting a Mexican-inspired fiesta with mariachi music, salsa dancing and a stunning BBQ to help round off what has been fun filled summer of events at the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year on September 16, the bells of every town square in Mexico sound to remember that in Dolores Hidalgo, a town in Mexico, in the early morning of the 16th of September 1810, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a Catholic Priest known as Father Hidalgo, made the first cry for Independence from Spain who were the rulers at the time.

So, between the 15th and 16th of September (Midnight of the 15th of September), Mexicans celebrate the moment of insurgency, the possibility, and the hope for Freedom in their country. It was the moment that defined their national identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents went on virtual tours of Mexico including the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza and Tulum, the beautiful coastline of Cancun and Xcaret and Mexico City itself. They watched clips of the colourful Independence Day parades that take place all across Mexico. Head chef Marcin cooked up a feast of delicious Mexican dishes for everyone to enjoy including nachos, burritos, tacos, quesadillas and chimichangas.

Head Chef preparing a Mexican style BBQ

Jane Lee, General Manger at Braeburn Lodge an Independence Day is always full of big flavours and a chance for us to celebrate all things Mexican. We’ve had fun listening to mariachi music and trying a bit of salsa dancing.”

Resident, Gill, commented: “We have had a fantastic day today, I’ve always loved Mexican food! It is such a beautiful country – it was wonderful to see all the sights on our virtual tour.”