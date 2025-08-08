Car Dyke Rainbows first in county to complete new Eco award

Some of Car Dyke Rainbows with their new badges and certificates.

Car Dyke Rainbows were the first in our county to complete Girlguiding's new Eco award. The Eco award was co-designed with girls and will educate and empower Girlguiding members to be more sustainable while supporting their confidence and wellbeing.

Girlguiding created the award following recent research from the organisation's annual Girls’ Attitudes Survey1 which revealed 37% of girls aged 7-21 are feeling more and more worried, anxious and overwhelmed by global warming.

The research also found girls are increasingly questioning if anything can be done. 29% say they feel hopeless or that there’s nothing they can do about climate change, and almost 1 in 5 say they feel it’s too late to make change. Even less girls say they feel hopeful that people are talking about it and trying to help (down from 38% in 2020 to 28%).

Car Dyke Rainbows had asked their leaders to do more “recycling” and “environment“ activities last term, and their leaders put together a program to help them achieve their Eco awards.

This term they have:

Planted flowers in pots to help insects and given these to our local community;

Checked their carbon footprint

Had the recycling lead from Peterborough City council to talk about recycling and upcycled rubbish into something pretty;

They decorated reusable bags and these have been used as school, shopping and swim bags;

They have recycled crisp packets and turned them into keyrings;

Played a litter picking game;

Now they are collecting unwanted soft toys for a local charity.

The Rainbows have had a wonderful time learning all about how to be sustainable and keep their world safe for next generations. Attached is some photos of the Rainbows with their awards.

For more information on Girlguiding and the Eco award use the link.