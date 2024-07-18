Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New pledge in six year land dispute

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protesters say they are considering a legal challenge over plans to fence off a large area of Peterborough’s Werrington Fields for school use.

Campaigners say they are ‘disgusted’ after Peterborough councillors agreed that a 125 year lease should be agreed with Ken Stimpson Academy to use the land known as Area C – estimated to be equivalent to the size of eight football pitches – for sports lessons.

The decision by Peterborough City Council’s ruling cabinet is meant to resolve a six year dispute between the council and residents about how much land should be earmarked for the school and whether it should be fenced off, effectively making it a no go area for residents.

Werrington Fields campaigners | David Lowndes/Peterborough Telegraph

Campaigners say that while the open fields are earmarked for educational use, residents have enjoyed access to the land for about 40 years and it has become an important amenity.

Jenna Maryniak, of the Save Werrington Fields group, said: “We were disgusted at the decision. It’s made a farce of democracy.

"We feel that although we were allowed to put eight speakers at the cabinet meeting, councillors were only paying us lip service and the decision was already made.

Graphic showing Werrington Fields and Area C

She said: “We are considering a legal challenge to the decision.

"We are not sure what form that will take and we will be taking legal advice on the matter

"We think that the Academy should submit a planning application to put up the fence and then we can ensure proper scrutiny of this issue.”

Summing up the debate, council leader Councillor Dennis Jones told members: “We fully appreciate how strongly people feel. But we have to safeguard the children and ensure their access to outdoor space.”

Key dates in Werrington Fields dispute:

February 2019 : Peterborough City Council announces plans to use 2.4 metre high weldmesh fence around 46,000 square metre of fields adjoining school in Staniland Way, Werrington.

: Peterborough City Council announces plans to use 2.4 metre high weldmesh fence around 46,000 square metre of fields adjoining school in Staniland Way, Werrington. March 2020: Plans approved by the council’s planning and environmental protection committee.

Plans approved by the council’s planning and environmental protection committee. October 2020 : An online booking system is proposed for public to book space on fields when not in use by school.

: An online booking system is proposed for public to book space on fields when not in use by school. October 2021: Council reveals a covenant means it cannot fence off fields as they are held as ‘public open space’. Instead council proposes to fence off four football pitches on other side of area near Foxcovert Road and Ainsdale Road.

Council reveals a covenant means it cannot fence off fields as they are held as ‘public open space’. Instead council proposes to fence off four football pitches on other side of area near Foxcovert Road and Ainsdale Road. October 2021 : Council starts a new consultation on its plans for Werrington Fields

: Council starts a new consultation on its plans for Werrington Fields Jan 2024: Council vows to progress with plans to fence off Werrington Fields. Council tried to reach a compromise on use of the land by applying to the Secretary of State for consent to fence off part of the fields but this was refused.

Council vows to progress with plans to fence off Werrington Fields. Council tried to reach a compromise on use of the land by applying to the Secretary of State for consent to fence off part of the fields but this was refused. Feb 2024 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says Peterborough council doesn't have to fence off entirety of Werrington Fields

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says Peterborough council doesn't have to fence off entirety of Werrington Fields Feb .2024: MP calls for council to back residents in dispute over use of Werrington Fields

MP calls for council to back residents in dispute over use of Werrington Fields March 2024: Council leader says about a third of Werrington Fields will be fenced off in new move to end ‘years of indecision’.

Council leader says about a third of Werrington Fields will be fenced off in new move to end ‘years of indecision’. July 2024: Councillors approve 125 year lease to Ken Stimpson Academy to fence off Area C equivalent to four football pitches. A Community Use Agreement will allow some public use of land.