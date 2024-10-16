Cambridgeshire housebuilder promotes staff wellbeing for World Mental Health Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In honour of World Mental Health Day (Thursday 10th October), regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has teamed up with specialist charity The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, to provide its site team in Wittering with top tips on how to promote good mental health.

The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity is the only charity providing emotional, physical and financial wellbeing support to those who work in the sector. It offers a range of easily accessible services, including a 24/7 Helpline, live web and text chat services, a self-support app and support groups called Lighthouse Beacons.

As part of its work to raise awareness of mental health issues, the charity runs a campaign called #MakeItVisible, where its team visits construction sites across the UK to deliver powerful talks on how employees can improve their wellbeing and find free support.

Allison Homes East arranged for the #MakeItVisible team to meet with the workforce at its Harriers Rest development in Wittering and deliver a ‘Toolbox Talk’ to everyone on-site. As part of the talk, the charity representatives shared their first-hand experiences and discussed the importance of positive wellbeing.

The Allison Homes East team at Harriers Rest at their #MakeItVisible talk

Allison Homes East employees and subcontractors were then given the chance to have one-to-one chats with the #MakeItVisible professionals and find out more about the services on offer.

The housebuilder is a company supporter of The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity and has been offering financial support since 2023, helping the charity to provide its vital services and reach more site teams across the country.

Andy Richards, Construction Director at Allison Homes East, said: “The company, as a supporter of The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, is incredibly proud to be helping its site teams learn how they can prioritise and improve their mental health.

“Our industry is suffering from a serious mental health crisis, as every working day in the UK two construction workers take their own lives. We are very passionate about doing all we can at Allison Homes to raise awareness of the issue and inspire change across the housebuilding sector.

“We care deeply about the wellbeing of everyone who works on our developments, and we hope that the team at Harriers Rest now feel more equipped to help both themselves and each other.”

The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity said: “At The Lighthouse Charity, our #MakeItVisible campaign is about breaking the stigma around mental health in construction and creating a culture where speaking up is encouraged. By visiting construction sites, builder’s merchants, and hire centres across the UK and Ireland, our team is directly reaching out to frontline trades, letting them know about the free and crucial support services we offer. We believe that no one should face their mental health struggles alone, and through these site visits, we’re spreading the message that help is always available, and it's okay to reach out for support.”

Located on Lawrence Road, Harriers Rest is a charming development comprised of three, four and five bedroom homes. To find out more, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/harriers-rest/ or call the sales team on 01780 243170.

To find out more about The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, visit www.lighthouseclub.org/

For more information on the #MakeItVisible campaign, head to www.lighthouseclub.org/makeitvisible-on-site/