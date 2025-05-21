Cambridgeshire Community Lottery - the hottest ticket in town

Cambridge Community Arts, Rowan, Safe Soulmates and Sew Positive are all registered as the lottery's supported causes.

Hotly anticipated tickets for the new Cambridgeshire Community Lottery are now on sale, with the first weekly draw taking place on 31st May. The local lottery has been set up by Cambridgeshire Community Foundation in a bid to raise money for good causes across Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Community Foundation’s CEO, Michael O’Toole, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for people to support their chosen local cause whilst being in with the chance to win something for themselves.”

Tickets are available to buy online at www.cambridgeshirecommunitylottery.co.uk at a cost of £1 each, and winners could scoop up to £25,000.

Local causes signed up with the lottery: Cambridge Refugee Resettlement Campaign, Living Sport, Chinese Community in Peterborough, Centre 33 and Safe Soulmates.

Draws will take place every Saturday at 8pm. The lucky winners will be informed by email and will have the money transferred automatically into their bank account.

Amongst the good causes that will benefit from the lottery are Safe Soulmates. Vicky Baddeley, Co-Founder, commented:

“We want to encourage people to support us, and this seems a great way to make donating fun!”

Corrina O'Flaherty Seddon, Development & Partnerships Lead at Centre 33 said:

“Centre 33 offers young people up to age 25 free and confidential support with a wide range of practical issues and emotional needs from five hubs across the county.

With rising numbers of young people seeking support, this lottery is an exciting new initiative to help raise much-needed funds so we can be there when local people need us.”

Faustina Yang from The Chinese Community in Peterborough also added:

“We see this as a fantastic opportunity to raise vital funds that will help us continue our work.

Since 2017, our journey has been empowered by Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, whose support enabled us to deliver a wide range of projects—from reducing isolation, tackling hate crime, promoting mental and physical wellbeing through free Tai Chi sessions, to championing health equality and self-care.

We’ve reached over 13,000 people through our community wellbeing programmes, and this impact simply wouldn’t be possible without funding.

By joining the lottery as a good cause, we hope to generate sustainable income that allows us to expand our reach across the county and make a greater difference.”

It’s not too late - good causes are still being encouraged to sign up as there’s no limit on the number of causes that can join.

Not-for-profit organisations across Cambridgeshire, including charities, sports clubs, community groups and PTAs, are encouraged to sign up and start benefiting from the lottery.

Each good cause will be given its own page on the website to direct their supporters to. Causes will receive 50p from every £1 ticket they sell, with a further 10p going to Cambridgeshire Community Foundation to help them continue supporting other local causes.

Not-for-profit organisations can sign up at www.cambridgeshirecommunitylottery.co.uk/good-causes