Cambridge scientist living with breast cancer leads thousands at Race for Life

A leading Cambridge scientist who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer was guest of honour at this year’s Race for Life in Cambridge, inspiring thousands with her story of resilience and hope.

Dr Jane Gray, 52, Head of the Research Instrumentation and Cell Services Core Facility at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, swapped her lab coat for a running top as she joined over 3,000 participants at Jesus Green on Sunday. The event raised more than £200,000 for life-saving cancer research.

Diagnosed with Stage 1A, grade 3 breast cancer following a routine screening last year, Jane is currently completing her treatment of surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy and hormone therapy. Despite her diagnosis, she remains committed to her work supporting scientists in the fight against cancer.

Dr Jane Gray, a scientist at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute is urging people to join Race for Life and raise money for life-saving research

Jane, who has worked for Cancer Research UK for 18 years, knows only too well the power of research. The mother of one, from Teversham near Cambridge, says vital research has given her the best possible outcome after her diagnosis. “Having turned from research scientist to patient, I’m seeing things from the other side,” said Jane. “I was motivated in my work before, but now I’m even more so. I feel I’m able to give something back by using my skills and knowledge to help others—and that keeps me positive and hopeful for the future.”

Jane was joined on the 5k course by colleagues, friends, and fellow scientists from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute. Many participants wore pink in solidarity with those affected by cancer.

The Cambridge Institute, part of the University of Cambridge, is one Cancer Research UK's flagship research centres where researchers focus on advancing cancer research to improve patient outcomes.

Every year around 37,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East of England. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of the disease.

Jane Starting Race For Life

Jane added: “I Race for Life to help people with cancer and to support vital research which will make a difference for future generations. I’d like to thank everyone across Cambridgeshire who supports Race for Life. Your fundraising helps scientists discover new ways to beat cancer.”

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Cambridge, said: “We are grateful to Jane, her colleagues, and everyone who took part in this weekend’s Race for Life. Sadly, nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.”

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity was a key player in the development of radiotherapy which now benefits millions of cancer patients worldwide. Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life (part of Phoenix Group), is a non-competitive event open to people of all ages and abilities. Since its launch in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part, raising millions for cancer research.

Dr Jane Gray before her diagnosis

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, added: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. By raising funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”