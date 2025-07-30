Cambridge-born England footballer and RSPCA team up to back fairer deal for cats on nation’s roads

The RSPCA have teamed up with Cambridge-born Aston Villa and England Lioness footballer to raise awareness about the plight of cats involved in tragic road traffic incidents.

Lucy Parker, who plays as a defender for the FA Women's Super League Club, and is a lifelong animal lover, lost her own cat Wilma in a traffic accident - and only learned of her beloved pet’s fate after her body was found tossed in a bin.

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists must stop and report accidents involving animals such as dogs, horses and cattle - but no such protections exist for cats.

Tragically, many owners never learn the fate of their beloved pet cats killed by a collision with a vehicle - something the RSPCA and Parker wish to change.

Cambridge-born Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker visits the RSPCA's Newbrook Farm

They believe cat owners can be given closure - and decision makers can help by making it mandatory for drivers to report collisions with cats, and for agencies to be compelled to scan dead cats they find for a microchip and notify owners.

Parker said: “The whole ordeal of losing Wilma was incredibly traumatic, and after many social media posts we found she had been killed in a car collision and thrown in a bin.

“Despite the horrific circumstances, we were incredibly lucky to find Wilma as it has become apparent to me that not everyone is granted that same closure.

“Since losing my baby girl Wilma, I learned that, unlike dogs, there is currently no legal requirement in the UK for drivers to report if they hit a cat with their vehicle - which just doesn’t seem fair.

Lucy Parker at an RSPCA centre

"Cats are cherished family members in countless homes across England and beyond. Their welfare on the roads is not recognised fairly enough right now - and I want to use my voice to help level the playing field; whether that’s urging the UK Government to act, ensuring more local authorities are scanning for cats, or helping motorists know what they should do if they're involved in a collision."

Even in the absence of legislative or policy changes, the RSPCA and Parker are highlighting that there are steps conscientious motorists can take if the worst happens and they are involved in a road traffic accident involving a cat.

Motorists are being urged to rush injured or hurt cats to the nearest vet for treatment - and to also take the feline's body to a vet in the tragic event that they are killed by the accident.

Alice Potter, cat welfare expert at the RSPCA, added: "While sadly there's currently no legal requirement to help a cat after a road traffic accident, that doesn't mean people shouldn't do so.

Lucy's cat Wilma, who sadly passed away after a suspected road traffic collision, and was found in a bin

“We’d urge any motorists who sadly has an accident and knocks over a cat to safely stop the car, and if the owner isn’t nearby, to knock on local doors to try and find them - or transport the cat to a local vet immediately.

“A vet can provide potentially lifesaving treatment if the cat is injured; and in any event can scan the cat for a microchip, so any owner can be notified straight away.

“Even in the most tragic circumstances, this can give owners closure that sadly so many with missing pets who’ve been involved in car accidents never get. The tragic story of Lucy's cat Wilma highlights just how important that closure can be for owners, and we're so grateful for her support in securing a fairer deal for cats and their owners.”

Strong public support exists for action. A petition on the UK Parliament website in 2022 urging the UK Government to act attracted more than 102,000 signatures and led to a Westminster Hall debate on the subject; while a separate petition on change.org, submitted by Kellie Watson, has attracted almost 50,000 signatures.

In 2015, in Wales, the Welsh Government committed to exploring making the scanning of information on ID tags and collars of pets involved in road traffic accidents more consistent across the country - but there are concerns that provision remains patchy in both England and Wales.

The RSPCA and Parker have written to UK Government Ministers, urging them to consider reform of the Road Traffic Act, to advise local authorities to scan all dead cats found on roads, and to run a public awareness campaign so motorists know what they should do if involved in a collision with a feline.

As part of the campaign, Parker visited the RSPCA's Newbrook Animal Centre in Birmingham - meeting a number of the dozens of cats currently looking for new homes at the centre. The centre rehomes approximately 40-50 cats each month.

The 26-year-old - who was named as a stand-by player for England's Euro 2025 squad - has a large public platform - with more than 25,500 followers on Instagram, and nearly 17,000 followers on TikTok - and a growing voice beyond the pitch.

Beyond her campaigning for cats involved in road traffic accidents, she is also urging anyone looking to add a cat to their family to choose a rescue animal - like she did when adopting Wilma and Fred.

She said: “I adopted Wilma from a rescue centre in Birmingham along with her brother Fred.

“As a lifelong animal lover, it is heartbreaking to see so many cats in rescue centres - like RSPCA Newbrook - who deserve a second chance of happiness.

“That’s why anyone looking to add a cat to their family should always consider a rescue cat. There’s so many amazing moggies on the RSPCA’s Find a Pet website.”

Cats in the care of the centre include two-year-old tabby Rusty, who was found in an awful condition and feeling very poorly under a tree. He was very skinny, very dehydrated and partially collapsed before arriving at the Centre - but has been working hard on his recovery, and is now looking for a new home and would benefit from a residence with another feline who could show him the ropes!

More information on the campaigning work of the RSPCA is available on the charity's website.