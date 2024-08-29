Bus driver set to run half-marathon to help bereavement charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A kind-hearted bus driver is set to complete the Great Eastern Run to aid of bereavement support charity Sue Ryder.

The Great Eastern Run will take place on Sunday, October 13 throughout Peterborough City Centre. Mick Martin of Stagecoach East’s Peterborough Depot will be running the race to raise funds for the charity’s local work.

Sue Ryder aims to make sure that everyone approaching the end-of-life or living with grief can access the support they need. Thereby, although they can’t make life’s most difficult moments easy, they can carry some of the load.

Mick said: “I am really touched by the hard work and care that everyone puts in at Sue Ryder, to help people at some of the most difficult times in their lives. So, I was only too pleased to take up this challenge to do my bit to help out.

"There is ‘no one size fits all’ approach when it comes to how we cope and the help we need, but with Sue Ryder's support, no-one has to face dying or grief alone. They are there when it matters.

“The training is really hard, but I am enjoying it and I just hope that I will be able to give a good account of myself on the day.

“I am really grateful to everyone at the Peterborough Depot, particularly Will Doyle who has been so helpful to me in encouraging everyone to get involved and dig deep!”

To donate to help Mick support Sue Ryder’s work, please go to: www.justgiving.com/page/mick-martin-1724182180618

Or to find out more about the work done by Sue Ryder, please see: www.sueryder.org.