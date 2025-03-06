Burghley House hosts Sue Ryder Spring Ball extravaganza

Burghley House is set to host a Spring Ball to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Sponsored by Cultura Place, the elegant black-tie affair will take place at the iconic venue on Friday, 25 April, starting at 7pm. Guests will enjoy an evening of luxury, featuring exquisite dining and top-notch entertainment, all while supporting the palliative care and bereavement support charity.

Cheyenne Smith, Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We’re really looking forward to holding our Spring Ball at Burghley House and would love our supporters to join us. We’re planning a stylish spring theme, with first-class entertainment, fine dining, and a chance to win fabulous prizes in our auction and raffle.”

With drinks on arrival, guests will also have the opportunity to tour Burghley’s magnificent State Rooms before being seated for a sumptuous three-course meal.

Entertainment for the night will be provided by classical guitarist Steve Bean, followed by a live band and DJ guaranteed to get everyone on the dance floor. A local photographer will also be on hand to capture cherished memories from the evening.

Cheyenne added: “If you’re looking for a fantastic night out with colleagues, family, or friends, you really don’t want to miss our Spring Ball. You’ll help make a real difference to the lives of local people needing our care, ensuring no one faces death or grief alone.”

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, based in Peterborough, provides expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support to local families.

Tickets for the ball are £120 per person or £1,100 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the night.

To purchase tickets, contact the fundraising team by emailing [email protected] or call 01733 225999.