Budget-friendly summer adventures, in and around Peterborough, start with Stagecoach

David Boden

As the summer holidays roll in, Stagecoach East, the leading bus and coach operator, invites families to swap the car for a carefree adventure and explore the region’s most spectacular spots for a fraction of the cost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With single fares capped, free bus travel - with a bus pass - for concessions, and incredible value options like Dayriders and Group tickets available, customers can enjoy unforgettable days out without stretching the family budget.

In and around Peterborough, there are great places to visit by bus, such as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery – www.peterboroughmuseum.org.uk – Bus stop: Rivergate – Bus numbers: 1, 5, 5A, 6, 31, 33, X4

Whittlesey Museum – www.whittleseymuseum.co.uk - Bus stop: Whitmore Street – Bus numbers: 31, 33

Queensgate Shopping Centre – www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk - All the services into Queensgate Bus Station

Peterborough United – www.theposh.com - Bus stop: Town Bridge Corner - Bus numbers: 3, 5, 5A, 6, 31, 33, 60

Peterborough Cathedral – www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk – Bus stop: Lido – Bus numbers: 4, 61

An adventure by bus

Or for an extra-special treat, the Cambridge City Sightseeing bus offers the chance to experience the sights and sounds of the historic city of Cambridge with an open-top bus tour. Enjoy panoramic views while passing by some of the most beautiful attractions, including historic colleges, heritage sites and retail hubs.

This year, the tour has a brand new audio-description, to fill you in on all the most important facts and insider information. Buses run every 20 minutes and family tickets are just £41 - for up to 2 adults and 3 children – and joint bus and punt tickets are available.

David Boden, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.

“That is why we have worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Our services are designed to help families make memories together - comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.