Brother of young cancer survivor from Whittlesey braves the shave for Young Lives vs Cancer

Ethan Langley, 22 from Whittlesey, braved the shave on Saturday 14 September and raised an incredible £1,210 for Young Lives vs Cancer. Ethan's hair-raiser was part of a fundraising day at the George Hotel Pub in Whittlesey, which raised over £1200

Ethan was inspired to take on Young Lives vs Cancer’s hair-raised challenge this Childhood Cancer Awareness Month as his sister Bethany was supported by the charity when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Ethan’s hair has also been donated to The Little Princess Trust to turn into a wig for other children like Bethany to use.

Bethany, now 14, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in August 2023 at just 13 years old. She has since had chemotherapy treatment and a major operation. Bethany rang her end of treatment bell in March 2024.

Throughout Bethany’s treatment her mum Tina held events on the oncology children’s ward in Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer in her name.

Ethan with sister Bethany, mum Tina and dad Martin

Ethan says: “I decided to get my hair cut for Young Lives vs Cancer because the little ones go through so much pain and emotional torment that if I can make them even the slightest bit happier and more confident in themselves then I would like to do so. The Little Princess Trust helped us with a wig for Bethany so I'd like to return the favour so other children can have one too and I will continue to do so.”

Ethan's hair-raiser challenge took place at the family's local Weatherspoon’s pub, The George. JD Wetherspoon have been partnered with Young Lives vs Cancer for over 20 years and staff and customers have helped to raise over £23.7m for the charity.

The money raised will go to Young Lives vs Cancer, the UK’s largest charity for children and young people (0-25) with cancer and their families. Young Lives vs Cancer Social Workers help families face the emotional and financial impact of cancer, while their ten Homes from Home across the UK offer a free place for families to stay nearby to the hospital.

Bethany and her family were supported by Jess Dane, a Young Lives vs Cancer Social Worker in Cambridge throughout her treatment. The family wants to fundraise to ensure other young people, like Bethany, get the support they did.

Ethan's hair before the hair raiser

Last year in Cambridgeshire, Young Lives vs Cancer helped 78 families find the strength to face everything cancer throws at them. The charity gave out 84 financial grants to the value of £15,580 helping families cope with the costs of cancer.

Elena Green, Young Lives vs Cancer’s Fundraising Engagement Manager for Cambridgeshire, said: “We can’t thank Ethan enough for his fantastic efforts. This big challenge that he has selflessly taken on will make a massive difference for young people with cancer by helping us ensure they are getting the right support they need.”