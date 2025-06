This was to celebrate forces day. We was made very welcome at the community café by all the veterans and was offered a full cooked breakfast along with tea and coffee.

Our residents enjoyed the company and chatted along with the forces veterans, swapping stories and also enjoying their breakfast.

Thank you to Sharon and Gary for the invite and the residents said they would love to do it again.

4 . Contributed Tracie the activities lady having a chat to Sharon and Sue Photo: Submitted Photo Sales