Braeburn Lodge welcomes neighbours to Cake and a Cuppa Morning

residents and colleagues enjoying cake and a cuppa

Staff and residents at Braeburn Lodge care home in Deeping St James have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their regular cake and a cuppa event.

Taking place at the home fortnightly on a Monday morning from 11am until 12pm with the next edition taking place on Monday September 1st and again on Monday 15th September, residents and guests from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home.

General Manager of the home, Jane Lee said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’