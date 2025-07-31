Big Weekend in Cherry Hinton care home brings the community together

One of the most heartwarming aspects of the weekend was how it united different parts of our local and wider community. We were delighted to welcome representatives from the Catholic Group, members of the Chinese Community, and our very own neighbours who live on our road, all of whom came together to share in the fun and festivities.

Throughout the weekend, guests enjoyed a vibrant programme that included live performances, creative workshops, engaging activities for all ages, and plenty of tea, cake, and conversation. It was a chance not only to enjoy entertainment, but to build new friendships and deepen connections between individuals and groups who may not cross paths in daily life.

A particularly touching moment took place on the second day, when we celebrated the wedding anniversary of one of our residents and his wife. Surrounded by music, flowers, and the warmth of the community, it was a truly special occasion that added even more meaning to the event.

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager, shared her thoughts on the success of the weekend:

“The Big Weekend was a beautiful reminder of the power of community. Seeing people from different backgrounds, cultures, and generations come together with genuine warmth and openness was incredibly moving. Events like this show that inclusion and belonging aren’t just words – they’re something we create together.”

The presence of such a variety of communities added richness to the event and highlighted the inclusive, welcoming nature of Cherry Hinton. Whether people came from down the street or across town, the shared smiles and conversations made it clear: Cherry Hinton is a place where everyone is welcome.

