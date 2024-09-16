Better leisure centres offer FREE activities to celebrate National Fitness Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Better leisure centres in Cambridgeshire are supporting National Fitness Day on Wednesday 18th September 2024 by offering a range of FREE activities to residents.

Now in its 13th year, National Fitness Day is run by leisure industry body UKActive and aims to encourage the nation to get moving and shine a light on the many benefits that being active can offer.

This year, National Fitness Day will continue under the theme ‘Your Health is Your Life’ highlighting the many ways that physical activity can and does have a positive contribution on an individual’s physical and mental health, while also providing an opportunity to make social connections.

Better’s free activities in Cambridgeshire include:

Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash

Free gym sessions between 6.30am and 12pm then between 6pm and 9.30pm at Abbey Leisure Complex in Cambridge.

Free swimming – between 7am and 12 pm and 6pm and 9.30pm in the Swim for Fitness sessions at Parkside Pools and Gym in Cambridge.

And free fitness classes such as Fitness Rebound from 9.15am to 10.15am, Group Cycle from 6.15pm to 7pm and Fit Beats 7.45pm to 8.30pm at The Hive Leisure Centre in Ely.

Commenting on the initiative Daryl Emes, Partnership Manager from GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates Better leisure centres in Cambridgeshire said:

“It has never been more important for the public to embrace activity and fitness as an aid to mental and physical health.

“So we are delighted to join this year’s National Fitness Day Campaign -Health is For Life - in our leisure centres, gyms, studios and pools across England, Wales and Northern Ireland with a host of free classes and activities for everyone.

“No matter your state of fitness, taking small steps to be more active more often will have huge benefits throughout your life – and that journey could start on National Fitness Day when you try something new.”

In 2023, National Fitness Day saw the participation of an estimated 11 million people, including over four million children and young people.

Anyone wishing to book a FREE National Fitness day pass should visit: https://www.better.org.uk/national-fitness-day