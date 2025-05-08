Bellway hosts VE Day event at site in Kennett

By Olivia Feltus
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 09:57 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 12:08 BST
Visitors enjoyed ice cream and face painting as they gathered for events to celebrate VE Day at Bellway housing developments in the region.

The family fun day took place at The Ferns at Kennett Garden Village in Kennett, Cambridgeshire on Saturday 3 May.

It was held as part of the nationwide celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which heralded the end of the Second World War on the continent.

Bellway arranged for ice cream vans and face painters to entertain visitors.

VE Day inspired face painting was on offer to attendees.
VE Day inspired face painting was on offer to attendees.

Sales Advisor for Bellway Eastern Counties, Alice Hampton, said: “It was great to see the communities at The Ferns and Bronze Fields coming together for a celebration marking an important national event.

“We hope everyone who came along enjoyed themselves and had a chance to meet and chat to their neighbours.”

The ice creams were provided by Sweet Ally Scoops at The Ferns. The face painters were Blossom Face Painting and Glitter at The Ferns.

To find out more about The Ferns at Kennett Garden Village, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties/the-ferns-at-kennett-garden-village

