Bellway hosts VE Day event at site in Kennett
The family fun day took place at The Ferns at Kennett Garden Village in Kennett, Cambridgeshire on Saturday 3 May.
It was held as part of the nationwide celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which heralded the end of the Second World War on the continent.
Bellway arranged for ice cream vans and face painters to entertain visitors.
Sales Advisor for Bellway Eastern Counties, Alice Hampton, said: “It was great to see the communities at The Ferns and Bronze Fields coming together for a celebration marking an important national event.
“We hope everyone who came along enjoyed themselves and had a chance to meet and chat to their neighbours.”
The ice creams were provided by Sweet Ally Scoops at The Ferns. The face painters were Blossom Face Painting and Glitter at The Ferns.
To find out more about The Ferns at Kennett Garden Village, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties/the-ferns-at-kennett-garden-village