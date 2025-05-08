Bellway hosts VE Day event at site in Kennett

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors enjoyed ice cream and face painting as they gathered for events to celebrate VE Day at Bellway housing developments in the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family fun day took place at The Ferns at Kennett Garden Village in Kennett, Cambridgeshire on Saturday 3 May.

It was held as part of the nationwide celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which heralded the end of the Second World War on the continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellway arranged for ice cream vans and face painters to entertain visitors.

VE Day inspired face painting was on offer to attendees.

Sales Advisor for Bellway Eastern Counties, Alice Hampton, said: “It was great to see the communities at The Ferns and Bronze Fields coming together for a celebration marking an important national event.

“We hope everyone who came along enjoyed themselves and had a chance to meet and chat to their neighbours.”

The ice creams were provided by Sweet Ally Scoops at The Ferns. The face painters were Blossom Face Painting and Glitter at The Ferns.

To find out more about The Ferns at Kennett Garden Village, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties/the-ferns-at-kennett-garden-village