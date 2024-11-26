Barton Manor Care Home to host ‘Big Light Switch On’ with special guests from Peterborough Football Club

Barton Manor Care Home is inviting the local community to their 'Big Light Switch On' event on December 29, marking the grand finale of their festive celebrations.

This festive occasion will feature a very special guest appearance by players from Peterborough Football Club, who will join residents and visitors to switch on the home’s Christmas lights.

The event promises to be a fun-filled evening, with the Peterborough FC players leading the countdown to the dazzling Christmas tree lights, bringing festive cheer to everyone in attendance. The evening will also include live entertainment, festive music, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere for all.

In addition to the light switch-on, there will be seasonal treats and drinks available, as well as plenty of opportunities for residents and visitors to mingle with the football players and enjoy the festivities.

Barton Manor Care Home invites all locals to join them for this special celebration and to help make the season bright with festive joy.