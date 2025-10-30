Award-winning Fenland farming brothers back NFU’s calls for flagship government environment scheme to be reopened

Fenland farming brothers Lloyd, left, and Mat Smith, who have won the 2025 Farmers Guardian British Farming Awards Sustainable Farm of the Year.

Two Fenland farming brothers who have won a national award in recognition of outstanding environmental successes are backing the NFU’s calls for the government’s flagship nature-friendly farming scheme to be reopened.

Fourth-generation farmers Mat and Lloyd Smith have won the 2025 Farmers Guardian British Farming Awards Sustainable Farm of the Year.

The 198-hectare arable farm they manage near Ramsey, north-west Cambridgeshire, is home to several species which are on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s UK Red List of birds needing urgent conservation action.

Growing numbers of bees, insects and butterflies are also being recorded on the farm, which grows wheat, barley, millet, linseed, and potatoes.

The brothers say much of this success has been achieved through working with the government-funded Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) and Countryside Stewardship schemes.

These initiatives see British farmers and growers paid for carrying out work to support the environment and help the government achieve its legally binding targets for wildlife recovery.

In October, the NFU secured a one-year extension for Countryside Stewardship Mid-Tier agreements for thousands of farmers following several months of campaigning.

But concerns are growing over the future of SFI, with details of the government’s flagship support scheme for nature-friendly farming still unclear.

Mat Smith, who is NFU Cambridgeshire Council Representative, said: “SFI and Countryside Stewardship are a big part of what we do here and that is the case for many farmers.

“The fact that we still don’t know what SFI will look like in the future is a big concern going forward.

“Famers and growers need the government to make the new SFI scheme available as soon as possible and to be open to all types of farmers. This will enable us to continue this work supporting wildlife and the environment.

“Farming is going through a very challenging time and, without that support, many farmers will have to focus all their efforts on ensuring their business survives. A lot of the environmental work will discontinue.”

The awards ceremony took place at The Vox, at Birmingham's NEC, and was attended by more than 800 farmers and industry professionals.

Judges praised the Smith brothers for their ability to combine commercial success with sustainability.

By adopting strip tillage, inter-row hoeing, and cutting nitrogen use by a third, they maintain yields while reducing inputs.

Wildlife habitats have been enhanced through wildflower corners, bird seed mixes, and pollinator zones, alongside their Spadger Bird Seed business.

The farm is regularly open to the public for community initiatives, including the sunflower walk which raised £3,200 for the Sue Ryder hospice charity this year.

Mat Smith said: “We are delighted to win this award. We are proud of what we do and it is great to receive positive feedback from your peers.

“We have more than 1,500 visitors to the farm every year.

“We have had everyone from pre-school children to representatives from the House of Lords and the European Parliament on the farm.

“We see ourselves as a window into British farming, showing people the fantastic work taking place on farms all over the country.

“With the right support in place, that will continue.”