Art-standing efforts by the winners of Cambridge Open Studios Young Artists open call

Cambridge Open Studios has revealed the six young artists who will receive support this month through its partnership with the Fitzwilliam Museum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the initiative, the artists, aged 18 to 28 years old, will be mentored by professionals from Cambridge Open Studios and the museum, before exhibiting their artwork to the public on 19 - 20 and 26 - 27 July at the Fitzwilliam Museum as part of this year’s county-wide July Open Studios art festival.

Following a comprehensive review process by representatives from the Learning and Public Programmes team at the Fitzwilliam Museum and Cambridge Open Studios management team, the chosen artists are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi Atkinson – photographer

Isabelle Davies – glass artist

Joseph Jones – digital artist

Maddie Saggers – painter

Mia Upton – textile artist

Oreoluwa Adeeko – painter

Young people in the Fitzwilliam Museum’s Learning Studio. Image credit: Lewis Ronald

Dr. Anna M. Dempster, Head of Partnerships at Cambridge Open Studios and Fellow at Wolfson College, said: “We were truly inspired by the number and quality of applications we received. The level of talent and creativity made the selection process both exciting and incredibly challenging. While we originally intended to select five artists, we were so impressed by the strength of submissions that we had to extend this to six. Each of the chosen artists brings something unique and compelling and we are deeply grateful to everybody who applied and shared their work with us.

“For more than 50 years, Cambridge Open Studios has helped artists to develop their talents and reach a wider audience. We are excited to support these young artists on their creative journey in conjunction with the Fitzwilliam Museum and encourage the public to come and see their works at one of the UK’s most highly regarded museums.”

The six artists will also benefit from a year’s free membership to one of Cambridgeshire’s largest artistic communities, enabling them to enhance their skills by learning from the 500 artists working in a diverse range of media and styles.

Learn more about the young artists: https://camopenstudios.org/young-artists-fitzwilliam/.

Visitors can also explore the working studios and meet artists across the county every weekend through July. Discover participating artists: https://camopenstudios.org/july-open-studios/.