Animal pet therapy at Werrington Lodge

We at Werrington Lodge are always pleased to welcome a visit from Michelle and her animals.

We at Werrington Lodge have many different activities and animal therapy is just one of them. A time for residents to have a cuddle with a variety of fluffy bundles and at this time they will often reminisce and tell us all about the animals they have had as pets growing up which is lovely to hear.

It is also a very good time to include bed bound residents in joining in with what is going on in their home around them. They too love to have a cuddle with the animals as they sit on their bed with them. We love to see the faces of our residents when activities we provide bring so much joy to our lovely residents. Which is why we do what we do to try to make their time with us so enjoyable