Amazon Peterborough team supports tree-planting project

Amazon employees volunteered to plant trees with Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT).

The 15-strong team spent a day planting trees along Bradwell Road, in Longthorpe, as part of Peterborough City Council’s Mini Forest programme.

Funded by Peterborough City Council and co-delivered with PECT, the Mini Forest project aims to create rich, complex habitats for native pollinators by planting a mix of native trees and wildflowers at three sites across the city . The 200-square-metre sites are part of an innovative urban planting scheme that goes beyond planting individual trees, designed to support local wildlife, , improve air quality, and offer a valuable green space for the community to enjoy and take pride in.

Darren Tyler, one of the Amazon volunteers, said: “It was a pleasure to be involved in this event with PECT. It was great to spend time with my colleagues and help with such a great project!”

Tony Cook, Natural Environment Lead at PECT added: “Connecting with nature can make a huge impact on the quality of life of Peterborough residents, and we had a fantastic day with the hardworking team from Amazon, helping us plant one of three new mini forests across the city”.

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.