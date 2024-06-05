Amazon employees united in song for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dozen employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough have taken part in a choir performance at Peterborough Cathedral following a £1,000 donation to Prostate Cancer UK.

The Amazon employees joined the Peterborough Male Voice Choir, which has organised the Men United in Song event since 2014, to help raise money for a variety of causes. This year, the proceeds from the performance went to Prostate Cancer UK.

The Amazon team also partnered with local music education charity, Peterborough Sings! to run practice sessions in the lead up to the event.

Dwayne Dunkley was one of the Amazon employees who took part in the performance. He said:

Amazon Peterborough team united in song for Prostate Cancer UK

“We had a fantastic evening performing as part of the Men United in Song choir. It’s great that Amazon can support such an important cause with this donation and we’re proud to have supported the charity through song.”

Laura Kerby, Chief Executive at Prostate Cancer UK, added:

“We’re so grateful to Amazon for supporting the brilliant Men United in Song project and raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. 1 in 8 men will be affected, the risk doubles for Black men, and those over 50 and with a family history of the disease are at significantly higher risk. But the good news is if caught early it’s curable.

“Prostate Cancer UK is thrilled and excited to be part of this magical musical story led by Peterborough Male Voice Choir, who have mentored and supported four partner choirs across the UK: Men United in Song is helping us get that message out there and helping to save men's lives. Thank you to everyone involved and everyone who has donated, including Amazon.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.