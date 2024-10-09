Allison Homes East apprentice wins Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacob Kelk, an apprentice for Allison Homes East who recently graduated, has been awarded Construction Apprentice of The Year at the prestigious Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards.

This year marks the fifth year of the awards, which are held annually to recognise the incredible apprenticeship network across the region.

Jacob received the award in recognition of his excellent performance in his apprenticeship, impressive final grades and positive attitude throughout his time with Allison Homes East.

Jacob spent the first year of his apprenticeship at Allison Homes East’s Whittlesey Green development before moving on to Abbey Park in Thorney for his second, where he worked with Senior Site Manager Mark Furzeland. Mark said: “Jacob is probably the best apprentice I’ve ever had.”

During the course of his studies he entered the SkillBuild competition, the largest multi-trade skills competition in the UK for construction trainees and apprentices. The first stage of the competition was the Regional Qualifiers for which over 1,000 apprentices registered across 10 construction trades and 19 regional heats.

Jacob was one of the highest scoring competitors in the bricklaying trade across the SkillBuild Regional Qualifier Competition, meaning he will now compete in the SkillBuild Final 2024 in November.

Jacob finished his apprenticeship with an impressive 12 distinctions and went on to be hired as a full-time employee by BRC Brickwork, who worked with him at Abbey Park as a contractor.

Andy Richards, Construction Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Everyone at Allison Homes is incredibly proud of what Jacob has achieved throughout his apprenticeship with us. Apprenticeships are excellent opportunities for young people to make their way into the construction industry, and with the sector facing a critical skills shortage it is incredibly important to us to do our part to foster young talent. We look forward to hearing more about everything Jacob, and all the other apprentices we employ achieve going forward”.

To find out more about the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards, visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/paa-2024/.

Allison Homes East has a range of homes for sale across Peterborough, to find out more visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/developments/.

For more information on starting a career with the housebuilder, go to https://allison-homes.co.uk/careers/.