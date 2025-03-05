Allison Homes and Accent Group partner to deliver 110 new homes in Cambridgeshire

Allison Homes and Accent Group, a leading provider of affordable housing, have announced a significant milestone in their partnership to deliver much-needed affordable housing in March, Cambridgeshire.

Following the approval of Reserved Matters for the 110-home development, Allison Homes and Accent Group are now working in Partnership to build these homes.

Sophie Kendal, Land and Partnerships Director at Allison Homes East, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Accent to bring these 110 high-quality homes to March. This collaboration underscores our commitment to meeting the urgent demand for affordable housing in the region. We are excited to work alongside Accent again to ensure the seamless delivery of these homes, which will play a crucial role in supporting the local community."

This project will deliver a variety of affordable homes in different sizes and styles, with a tenure split of 65 homes available through affordable rent and 45 homes through shared ownership. As part of the planning agreement, developer contributions will support local infrastructure improvements, typically including NHS services and enhancements to highways and footpaths.

Street Scene of Allison Homes and Accent Group’s Partnerships Development on Upwell Road, March

Katie Prati, Senior Development Manager at Accent Group, said: "We're excited to now be in contract and working with Allison Homes on our third partnership scheme. This is a fantastic opportunity under our Homes England Strategic Partnership to deliver high-quality, affordable homes that meet diverse local needs in March. We're eager to see this development come to life, as it represents a significant step in addressing housing accessibility in Cambridgeshire."

The scheme will provide a mix of 1,2,3 & 4 bedroom homes with suitable parking spaces, useable open space, and good connections to the rest of March. This project not only provides much-needed housing but also contributes to the broader development of the area, creating a vibrant and sustainable community for current and future residents, according to Sophie Kendal.

Allison Homes and Accent Group have a strong history of collaboration, with several successful partnership developments underway, including the award-winning Elsea Park project in Bourne, Lincolnshire and Phase 4 at Whittlesey Green. Their joint efforts continue to address housing needs across the region with this latest development in March. The first units are expected to be available to occupy by early 2026.

Accent Group is a national organisation with a community focus, providing affordable homes and services to over 40,000 customers across England since 1966.