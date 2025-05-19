Afternoon tea in memory of former Peterborough vicar raises money for national charity appeal

St Peter’s Church, Yaxley, is hosting an afternoon tea as part of Christian Aid Week 2025, the country’s longest running charity week, in support of vulnerable communities around the world.

The event is taking place in memory of retired Rev John Harper, who was a longstanding supporter and speaker for Christian Aid. He died this month and his family and church family decided to continue the afternoon tea in his honour.

Rev Sarah Hare, Vicar of St Peter’s Church, said the tea will take place on Saturday, May 24 at 2.30pm at the church (postcode PE7 3LH). There will be a donation bucket for Christian Aid, or people may prefer to donate via the Christian Aid website.

Rev Sarah said: “John has been a faithful supporter of Christian Aid for so long and was so passionate about their work and bringing hope to people in so many different situations. John was a Vicar in Peterborough Diocese, St Albans Diocese and Oxford Diocese and retired to Yaxley with his wife, Sandra. I had the privilege of working with him for nearly six years and he has been a very dear colleague. He will be very much missed by me and the church family at St Peter’s.”

Former vicar Rev John Harper. 'His compassion and thoughtfulness was an inspiration and comfort to everyone who met, knew and loved him.'

Rev John, who was 78, was ordained on this day 55 years ago and had parishes in Grendon & Castle Ashby, Castor Benefice, Wraysbury & Horton, Shefford & Meppershall.

John’s wife Sandra said: “Wherever he was, John was an inspiring presence. His deep commitment to God, the church and all people was evident through his love, teaching and pastoral care. He was actively involved in many organisations that focussed on justice and the care of people and the environment. John was known for his warmth, and his gentle and kind nature, always seeing the best in everyone. His compassion and thoughtfulness was an inspiration and comfort to everyone who met, knew and loved him. There will be a service giving thanks for his presence among us.”

The money raised for Christian Aid will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

To find out more about projects like these and how to get involved, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.