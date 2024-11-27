A paw-fect Christmas capture at Queensgate’s Santa grotto

From December 1, festive shoppers and their cuddly canines can visit Queensgate’s grotto together for the paw-fect Christmas snap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time this year, anyone booking to see Fur-ther Christmas can also bring along their four-legged friend – no reindeers please. It’s a chance for visitors to sing ‘Fleas Navidad’ and ‘Bark the Herald Angels Sing’ as ‘Santa Paws is Coming to Town’.

To celebrate, Queensgate is launching an exciting Santa Paws photo competition for the best, funniest and paw-pular photo! Visitors are asked to share their best festive snap of your furry friend on social media, tagging @Queensgate_PB, and using the hashtag #SantaPawsQueensgate for a chance to win a £50 voucher to a shop of your choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition closes on December 24, so don’t wait to show off your pup’s holiday spirit!

Santa Paws is coming to Queensgate

"We’re thrilled to welcome Santa back to Queensgate this year, and even more excited to introduce our new dog-friendly grotto! We know how much pets are a part of the family, so why not let them join in the holiday fun too? Whether you're bringing the kids or just your four-legged friends, Queensgate can't wait to help create magical Christmas memories for everyone!" said Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate.

To book space to see Santa please visit https://www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/events/