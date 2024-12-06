A Christmas Fete wrapped with joy

BHC

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at The Cedars care home in Bourne to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fete.

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, as well as lots of local stall holders. There were delicious handmade fudges, chutneys made with vegetables from the home’s sensory garden, lovely homemade cards, beeswax candles, suncatchers: the list goes on!

The team at The Cedars Care Home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home. There was a fantastic atmosphere and in total the home raised over £300 for the resident’s fund, which is brilliant.

Rebecca Aldred, Senior General Manager at the home, said: “At The Cedars Care Home we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success! I am so proud of everyone involved; it was a fantastic team effort.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities

The Cedars Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. The Cedars Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and palliative care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.