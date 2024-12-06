A Christmas Fete wrapped with joy
There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, as well as lots of local stall holders. There were delicious handmade fudges, chutneys made with vegetables from the home’s sensory garden, lovely homemade cards, beeswax candles, suncatchers: the list goes on!
The team at The Cedars Care Home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home. There was a fantastic atmosphere and in total the home raised over £300 for the resident’s fund, which is brilliant.
Rebecca Aldred, Senior General Manager at the home, said: “At The Cedars Care Home we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success! I am so proud of everyone involved; it was a fantastic team effort.”
