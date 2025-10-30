99 miles of waterways to explore by kayak and paddleboard

The Middle Level Navigations are ideal for paddlers

Explore 99 miles of navigable waterways in The Fens of Cambridgeshire and Norfolk. The Middle Level Commissioners oversee a network of drains that connect the River Nene and River Great Ouse navigations.

We parked by the side of Hollow Road, in the village of Ramsey Forty Foot, and launched our boats from the bank.

The Middle Level Commissioners have built steps down to the water making it easier for paddlers to get in.

Much of the network includes long, straight, embanked, manmade drains – ideal for paddling beginners and those training for race events.

Approaching a bridge near Ramsey Forty Foot

Once on the water we paddled to our left, westwards, underneath Ramsey Road bridge.

We continued for over 800 metres until we reached the old course of the River Nene, and Well’s Bridge.

There, we turned back and paddled the way we came, passing our launch point.

We travelled for another 4km, and enjoyed spotting swans, ducks and kingfishers.

We reached Puddock Road bridge and turned back.

You don’t have to follow the route we took as there’s much more to explore across the network

The Commissioners manage 99 miles (160 km) of navigable waterways in the Fens of Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

The drains enable you to access the towns of Whittlesey, Ramsey & March along with the villages of Benwick, Upwell and Outwell.

They connect between the Environment Agency's River Nene and River Great Ouse navigations.

The vision of The Middle Level Commissioners is to better connect Peterborough and Whittlesey for paddling, via their facilities at Stanground.

There’s also the potential to open up sections of Pig Water to create paddle opportunities between Stanground, Cardea, Farcet, and Yaxley.

At Stanground Lock there’s land that could be possibly used as a paddle sports hub.