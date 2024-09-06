85 Years Solving Problems in Peterborough

By Clair Wordsworth
Contributor
Published 6th Sep 2024, 13:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This week, volunteers from Citizens Advice Peterborough have been celebrating the organisation’s 85th birthday.

Set up in early September 1939, just after the start of the Second World War, its dedicated volunteers have been solving people's problems in Peterborough and beyond ever since!

As war was declared by Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, temporary offices were set up across the country in cafes, church halls, private homes and air-raid shelters. A converted horse box was even used in some bombed areas of London to ensure people still had access to important information in their hour of need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back then, Citizens Advice dealt with issues solely related to the conflict, such as: evacuations, rationing, advice allowances and tracing missing service personnel or Prisoners of War.

Celebration Cakesplaceholder image
Celebration Cakes

Peterborough got its branch of Citizens Advice in 1939 too. Soon, its volunteers were dealing with 100 enquiries per week.

A newspaper report from the 1940s stated, “the volunteers give themselves freely because they feel the job is worth doing and brings its own reward”. It’s exactly the same for volunteers today, although demand has increased greatly over the decades. Now, the charity receives an astonishing 1500-2000 calls per month from residents in Peterborough.

New volunteers are always welcome and desperately needed! So, if you have an hour or two to spare each week, why not get in touch?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A range of roles can be matched to your skills and availability. Life today is undoubtedly more complex and hardship, arguably, even greater than when the organisation was set up in 1939.

Volunteer in 2024placeholder image
Volunteer in 2024

Citizens Advice urgently needs an army of new volunteers to help it deal with increasing demand for its services.

Can you help make a difference? More details here: www.citapeterborough.org.uk/volunteer-with-us.

Related topics:PeterboroughCitizens AdviceLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice