70 year old Peterborough resident gets novel published on Amazon

By Anthony Hedger
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:42 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 16:52 GMT
My name is Anthony Hedger, a Peterborough resident for nineteen months and a newly published author with my debut horror novels, ‘The Silver Bow’ and ‘The Silver Bow Book Two’ in the series published on Amazon kindle, eBooks and Amazon print books (Paperback)

As a local author, I thought your readers might be interested in my story?

Anthony Hedger was born in Edgware, in Middlesex, seventy years ago. After he married, he and his family moved around several different areas before finally settling in Peterborough, to be near to their grandchildren.

He was living with his wife and family in Cornwall around 1986 and in 1991, he was diagnosed with ME, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome, and feeling so unwell he couldn’t work. Needing something to keep his mind engaged, he started writing short stories, and had about nine of them published.

Anthony Hedger New author published on AmazonAnthony Hedger New author published on Amazon
A fan of the horror novels by James Herbert and Stephen King all his adult life, Anthony could never get enough of them. They inspired him and he recognised that he needed more from his own short story writing, so he started writing a horror novel for himself, The Silver Bow.

Although he completed writing it many years ago, he actually did nothing with it and it just sat in cyber-limbo inside the computer gathering digital dust and virtual cobwebs awaiting its Oscar nomination.

However, at the beginning of January, this year he was persuaded into getting it back out from digital hibernation, dusting it off and to run it through an experienced editor and proof reader; Richard Gibney, [see his two amazing reviews below].

Richard said immediately that it had potential and he was enthralled reading through it. He offered suggestions where he thought they were needed but, in his opinion, he said it was a great novel even if it was a tad too long. So, it was decided to split it and this is what has been published on Amazon, today, a testament to Anthony’s perseverance.

The Silver Bow Book one and twoThe Silver Bow Book one and two
Unfortunately, his wife passed away a couple of months after moving to the area, in July, last year and she never got to see the finished results of the books. He is proud of his achievements and he knows she would have been also.

With Christmas coming up, birthdays etc., it’ll be a great way for your readers not only to support him but to give a fantastic present to someone you care about or just want to give a good scare to.

