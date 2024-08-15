Young achiever shines: Local care home member inspires with diploma

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at the Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech were delighted when care assistant, Claire Spicer completed her National Diploma in adult care.Claire was presented with flowers, gifts, hard earned certificate at a celebration in the home to mark their achievement.

Claire is a very popular and much loved member of the Rose Lodge care team, by our residents, their families and colleagues alike. It goes without saying that the home couldn’t be more proud of Claire and everything that she has achieved during her diploma.

Claire follows in the footsteps of her senior colleagues and is already looking forward to continue her path of learning within the care industry.

Megan Jones, General Manager at Rose Lodge said: “Claire is an integral member of the team who excels at what she does. I’m delighted that she has completed the training and progressed in her career, she has worked so hard and I’m very proud of her.”

Claire (second from right) celebrating success with her colleagues

Claire said: “I really enjoyed learning lots of new skills and building on the knowledge I have gathered during my time working at the home. I look forward to growing further and working towards my Level 3 diploma. It really has been a wonderful journey and one that I look forward to continuing.”