Young achiever shines: Local care home member inspires with diploma
Claire is a very popular and much loved member of the Rose Lodge care team, by our residents, their families and colleagues alike. It goes without saying that the home couldn’t be more proud of Claire and everything that she has achieved during her diploma.
Claire follows in the footsteps of her senior colleagues and is already looking forward to continue her path of learning within the care industry.
Megan Jones, General Manager at Rose Lodge said: “Claire is an integral member of the team who excels at what she does. I’m delighted that she has completed the training and progressed in her career, she has worked so hard and I’m very proud of her.”
Claire said: “I really enjoyed learning lots of new skills and building on the knowledge I have gathered during my time working at the home. I look forward to growing further and working towards my Level 3 diploma. It really has been a wonderful journey and one that I look forward to continuing.”
