Yorkshire Building Society named top high street provider for savings customer satisfaction

Yorkshire Building Society has been crowned, Savings Customer Satisfaction Award winners after hundreds of consumers voted at the Finder Awards.

The mutual which has branches across the UK and head office sites in Bradford, Leeds and Peterborough took the top award for customer satisfaction for savings at the annual awards, which aim to give the UK’s millions of customers a voice and a chance to reflect how they feel about the range of financial products available to them.

Satisfaction is rated by asking consumers who have used a savings account provider within the previous 12 months to rate the service they received and if they’d recommend the provider to a friend. Yorkshire Building Society topped the list of providers with 97% of voters confirming they would recommend them to a friend with friendly customer service and range of options available highlighted as top reasons.

Finder Awards Winner

Award winners were chosen based on honest customer feedback from hundreds of people.

Chris Irwin, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’ve supported generations of people, and millions of members, to save for important moments in life for more than 160 years – this award demonstrates we continue to support people to make the most of their money, successfully.

“We’re proud that our savings products, which represent good, long-term value, and the fantastic service our colleagues provide has been recognised as the best on the high street.”

Louise Bastock, savings expert at Finder, said: “A huge congratulations to Yorkshire Building Society on winning the savings category in Finder’s 5th annual Customer Satisfaction Awards. Customers praised its friendly and helpful service, as well as its tailored range of savings products with competitive interest rates.”

“These awards recognise companies excelling in their field, based on real customer feedback. This year, we partnered with research consultancy Censuswide to survey thousands of customers and get their honest opinions on the financial providers they use - and Yorkshire Building Society came out top for savings.”