Work begins on new Ben & Jerry's ice cream parlour in Peterborough
Work has begun on Peterborough’s first Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlour.
A building control notice to carry out the internal modifications was accepted and Friday March 22 and work has now begun.
The new unit will take the place of Crown Bespoke Jewellers at 10 Exchange Street in the city centre, located just off St John’s Square.
The Peterborough Telegraph has attempted to contact Ben & Jerry’s to find out more details about the opening.
Ben & Jerry’s currently has 169 locations in the UK, many of which being located in cinemas.
The nearest location to Peterborough currently are in Kettering, Cambridge and Northampton.