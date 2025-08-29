WHSmith name officially disappears from Peterborough high street as iconic city centre store rebrands

Peterborough’s WHSmith, a staple of the city’s high street for many years has officially rebranded.

Within the past week, the frontage of the building on Bridge Street has been changed to read ‘TG Jones.’

The move follows the £76 million sale of WHSmith in March to Modella Capital, which has previously invested in Paperchase and Hobbycraft.

Modella, which took ownership of about 480 stores and 5,000 employees, although the WHSmith travel outlets were excluded from the sale, has said that it will be ‘business as usual’ while changes take place.

TG Jones on Bridge Street in Peterborough.

The new owners have vowed that the Post Office currently in the WH Smith store will remain.

Modella has also stated that the product ranges and services already available will stay the same until a strategy for introducing new stock and services is developed.

The owners have also stated that the significance of the name TG Jones is to echo the familiarity and trustworthiness associated with the common family names, such as Smith and Jones.

