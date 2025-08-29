WHSmith name officially disappears from Peterborough high street as iconic city centre store rebrands

Peterborough’s WHSmith, a staple of the city’s high street for many years has officially rebranded.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within the past week, the frontage of the building on Bridge Street has been changed to read ‘TG Jones.’

The move follows the £76 million sale of WHSmith in March to Modella Capital, which has previously invested in Paperchase and Hobbycraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modella, which took ownership of about 480 stores and 5,000 employees, although the WHSmith travel outlets were excluded from the sale, has said that it will be ‘business as usual’ while changes take place.

TG Jones on Bridge Street in Peterborough.

The new owners have vowed that the Post Office currently in the WH Smith store will remain.

Modella has also stated that the product ranges and services already available will stay the same until a strategy for introducing new stock and services is developed.

The owners have also stated that the significance of the name TG Jones is to echo the familiarity and trustworthiness associated with the common family names, such as Smith and Jones.