UK specialist bed maker celebrates 30 years of success

Lincolnshire-based Kyoto, the maker of futons, sofa beds and furniture, is celebrating three decades of innovation as a leading UK manufacturer and importer.

The business was started in Peterborough in 1995 by founder Nick Cancea, when his supplier of futons stopped trading, forcing a move into manufacturing in order to meet demand for the folding beds that were at the height of their popularity in the UK in the 1980s and 1990s.

Over the next three decades, with the support of the National Bed Federation, of which Kyoto has been a member for almost 20 years, the business has grown to 30 staff at its Deeping St James manufacturing and design centre.

“We were originally retailers with an expertise in sourcing quality furniture overseas, and in 1995 when our supplier of Japanese futons stopped supplying our product lines, we decided to go ahead with the design and manufacture of our own lines, which was a big leap of faith,” explained Mr Cancea.

Kyoto product image - sofa bed

“The demand for futons remains strong in the UK, but over the years we’ve gained expertise in other types of furniture, and now we’re best known for our high-quality sofa bed designs as well as beds, sofas and accent chairs, some of which are handmade here in the UK,” he added.

As well as the design and manufacturing teams based at the firm’s 46 000 sq ft head offices and factory, the business has a team of specialist sourcing consultants who provide services to retail and wholesale customers looking for reliable, quality overseas manufacturers and suppliers.

Simon Williams, head of marketing & membership at the National Bed Federation, added: “Nick has been an innovator in the manufacture of sofa beds since the very start of their business in the 1990s, and Kyoto has been a valued member of ours for many years. Through the NBF’s stringent auditing and code of practice requirements, we’ve been able to help them meet relevant compliance and mandatory regulations & standards.

“Kyoto is widely regarded as one of the leading suppliers of top-quality sofa beds, beds and furniture across the UK, and their innovative designs and styling has earned them a loyal following among independent retailers looking for design-led lines for their customers.”

Mr Cancea added: “We’re celebrating three decades in business this year, but we’re always reinvesting in the business to keep up with market trends, ensuring we are equipped for another 30 years of growth and innovation.

“The ethos of Kyoto was always to focus on function, and while trends and fashions come and go, the need for quality, multi-functioning furniture has never been greater, and we’re keeping that firmly in our minds as we relaunch the business in 2025,” he concluded.

Kyoto supplies over 500 independent UK furniture retailers, as well as dozens of online furniture platforms, and high street retail clients including Dreams, Argos, Wayfair and Dunelm. Over the years the business has collected numerous design and innovation awards, including 2024 accolades from Interiors Monthly and Furniture News.