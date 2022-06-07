Two village pubs up for grabs at open day

The Pack Horse at Northborough

The Pack Horse at Lincoln Road, Northborough, was well known for its food and drink offering but closed in November last year when the tenant left and Star Pubs and Bars took the opportunity to carry out some roof repairs while a new leaseholder was found.

It has remained closed ever since.

The Cock Inn at Werrington, which underwent a major refurbishment in 2018, closed at the turn of the year. And while it reopened temporarily recently, it is closed again while a new leaseholder is sought.

The Cock Inn, Werrington

A Star Pubs and Bars spokesperson said: “The Cock Inn is temporarily closed. We’re aiming it to reopen as soon as possible under temporary management whilst we recruit for a long-term licensee. The Cock Inn is a busy much-loved pub. It has a big following and is a hub of local life.

“We are also keen to open The Pack Horse and are actively trying to identify suitable new tenants. Located in the beautiful village of Northborough, The Pack Horse has been popular with the whole community thanks to its great location and high quality food and drink offer, making it a great business venture for an experienced operator who has a real flare and passion for excellent food.”