Trainee accountants join Ensors
The group, which is made up of a combination of graduates and school leavers, will work in one of Ensors’ six offices inHuntingdon, Cambridge, Norwich, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Saxmundham.
They will join the Audit, Corporate Tax, and Business Services Teams across the business and will study for the ACA, AAT or ACCA qualification as part of their training.
David Scrivener, Managing Director, Eastern, said: “We have a proud tradition and great track record of training at Ensors – a number of our partners and senior leaders joined us as trainees, including me.
“I’m delighted to welcome the class of 2025 to the firm – and look forward to seeing them complete their qualifications and progress through the business in the future.”
The Ensors 2025 trainees are: James Fell, Skie Corney-Leighton, Ross Hammond, Alexander O'Loughlin, Harvey Shepherd, Harry Eastick, Charlie Johnson, Tristan Masterton, William Kitching, Oliver Hill, Alex Gudgin, Adriana Fisher, Reuben Andrews, Euan Hove, Austin Peng, Liam Carberry, Guy Motley and Victoria Earland
Ensors’ training programme is long established and involves trainees working alongside qualified accountants at the firm while studying for a recognised professional qualification most often as apprentices.
Currently, more than 100 Ensors’ staff are part of the programme and are studying for one of the recognised professional accountancy qualifications: AAT, ACA, ACCA, or CTA.
Following an acquisition in September 2025, Ensors is now part of UK Top 10 accountancy firm Azets and will act as the hub for the newly-formed Azets Eastern region. Azets has 1,200 trainees in the UK.