Trainee accountants join Ensors

Seventeen aspiring accountants from across the region have begun their career journeys at accountancy firm Ensors, part of Azets, this September.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, which is made up of a combination of graduates and school leavers, will work in one of Ensors’ six offices inHuntingdon, Cambridge, Norwich, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Saxmundham.

They will join the Audit, Corporate Tax, and Business Services Teams across the business and will study for the ACA, AAT or ACCA qualification as part of their training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Scrivener, Managing Director, Eastern, said: “We have a proud tradition and great track record of training at Ensors – a number of our partners and senior leaders joined us as trainees, including me.

NEW INTAKE: David Scrivener, Managing Director, Eastern, centre, welcomes new trainees to Ensors, from left Alexander O’Loughlin, Harvey Shepherd, Harry Eastick and Ross Hammond. Ensors is now part of UK Top 10 accountancy firm Azets and acts as the hub for the newly formed Azets Eastern region

“I’m delighted to welcome the class of 2025 to the firm – and look forward to seeing them complete their qualifications and progress through the business in the future.”

The Ensors 2025 trainees are: James Fell, Skie Corney-Leighton, Ross Hammond, Alexander O'Loughlin, Harvey Shepherd, Harry Eastick, Charlie Johnson, Tristan Masterton, William Kitching, Oliver Hill, Alex Gudgin, Adriana Fisher, Reuben Andrews, Euan Hove, Austin Peng, Liam Carberry, Guy Motley and Victoria Earland

Ensors’ training programme is long established and involves trainees working alongside qualified accountants at the firm while studying for a recognised professional qualification most often as apprentices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, more than 100 Ensors’ staff are part of the programme and are studying for one of the recognised professional accountancy qualifications: AAT, ACA, ACCA, or CTA.

Following an acquisition in September 2025, Ensors is now part of UK Top 10 accountancy firm Azets and will act as the hub for the newly-formed Azets Eastern region. Azets has 1,200 trainees in the UK.